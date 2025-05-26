Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.

Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex.

The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents.

The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a soft headboard, a sitting area with beanbag chairs and a coffee table, a dining area.

The kitchen is equipped with all the necessary appliances: a hob, oven, refrigerator, hood and kettle.

Thanks to the panoramic glazing and access to the terrace, the apartment is filled with natural light, and the view opens onto the green territory of the complex with swimming pools and direct access to the sea.

The complex is located in the Esentepe area just 300 meters from the sea, and a convenient pedestrian path leads to the beach. The area is known for its calm atmosphere, green landscapes and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

There are cozy restaurants, grocery stores, a pharmacy and a public transport stop nearby. The Korineum golf course is just a 5-minute drive away.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools for adults and children

Fitness center and gym

Tennis court

Restaurant and cafe

Beach bar

Landscaping and landscaping

Transfer bus to the central complex

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!