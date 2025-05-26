Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.

  1. Realting.com
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,294
10
ID: 27432
Last update: 15/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    Girne District
  City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

  Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex.

The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents.

The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a soft headboard, a sitting area with beanbag chairs and a coffee table, a dining area.

The kitchen is equipped with all the necessary appliances: a hob, oven, refrigerator, hood and kettle.

Thanks to the panoramic glazing and access to the terrace, the apartment is filled with natural light, and the view opens onto the green territory of the complex with swimming pools and direct access to the sea.

The complex is located in the Esentepe area just 300 meters from the sea, and a convenient pedestrian path leads to the beach. The area is known for its calm atmosphere, green landscapes and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

There are cozy restaurants, grocery stores, a pharmacy and a public transport stop nearby. The Korineum golf course is just a 5-minute drive away.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Fitness center and gym
  • Tennis court
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Beach bar
  • Landscaping and landscaping
  • Transfer bus to the central complex

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

