Vokolida, Northern Cyprus

from €1,20M

45–92 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

Palma Jumeirah is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus. Location: - Boaz. On sale are studios and apartments 1 + 1, apartments 2 + 1. It is located 100-200 m from a sandy beach with equipped infrastructure, a gentle entrance to the water and a sandy shore. The apartments of the complex offer breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. The complex consists of 7 houses. Full-catering apartments surrounded by gardens and pools and places for free parking. Much attention is paid to the chic pool and landscape design, which form the shape of a giant palm, which is the hallmark of this complex! Since the Palma Jumeirah complex is in close proximity to the Lagoon complex and these are complexes of one developer, residents and guests of the complex can use the infrastructures of both complexes without restrictions, this is a modern gym, and a restaurant, and a water park, as well as all other social zones. The readiness of the complex is July 2025. . Payment plan: 1,000 cu - deposit 30% - down payment 70% - up to 84 months. interest-free installment 2 OPTION 75% - down payment 75% Cashback 6% before availability ( 2025 ) 2.5 years for the contributed amount ( is either paid or on repayment ) 25% - on the readiness of the apartment, surcharge from the cost And guaranteed rental for 3 years at 8% per annum/ 3 OPTION 40% - down payment 20% installment without% until availability ( 2025 ) 2.5 years 24 % - transferred to the developer for three years for rent, the client does not pay anything / the developer independently repays from the rental 16% of the remaining amount without% installment for the year ( 12 months )/ Apartments are furnished with turnkey repair: - bathroom with plumbing and all accessories - built-in kitchen ( without equipment ) - air conditioning - tile, laminate, interior doors - painted walls.