Residential complex Park Avenue

Park Avenue — Prestige in the Heart of Kyrenia

Park Avenue is an exclusive premium development located in the very center of Kyrenia city. Inspired by the iconic architecture of New York’s Park Avenue, the project blends refined urban elegance with lush green spaces and modern comfort.

The complex consists of 60 high-end units.

The first three floors feature 36 premium office spaces, each offering six private parking spaces.

The upper floors are home to 24 luxurious residential apartments, thoughtfully designed to meet the highest standards of contemporary living.

The buildings frame a landscaped park with tree-lined walkways and gardens, creating a refined atmosphere that reflects the prestige of its name.

Apartments

Luxury 3-bedroom apartments

Spacious open-plan living and dining areas filled with natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views over the picturesque town of Kyrenia.

Deluxe 2-bedroom apartments

Stylish open-plan layouts, modern interiors, and large windows that enhance light, space, and comfort.

Key Features

Prime location in Kyrenia city center

Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment

Prestigious architectural concept with green spaces

Ideal for residential living, business use, and investment

Park Avenue offers the perfect fusion of luxury, sophistication, and convenience — a landmark address in Northern Cyprus.