  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  Residential complex Park Avenue

Residential complex Park Avenue

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
$360,646
6
ID: 33300
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Park Avenue — Prestige in the Heart of Kyrenia

Park Avenue is an exclusive premium development located in the very center of Kyrenia city. Inspired by the iconic architecture of New York’s Park Avenue, the project blends refined urban elegance with lush green spaces and modern comfort.

The complex consists of 60 high-end units.
The first three floors feature 36 premium office spaces, each offering six private parking spaces.
The upper floors are home to 24 luxurious residential apartments, thoughtfully designed to meet the highest standards of contemporary living.

The buildings frame a landscaped park with tree-lined walkways and gardens, creating a refined atmosphere that reflects the prestige of its name.

 

Apartments

  • Luxury 3-bedroom apartments
    Spacious open-plan living and dining areas filled with natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views over the picturesque town of Kyrenia.

  • Deluxe 2-bedroom apartments
    Stylish open-plan layouts, modern interiors, and large windows that enhance light, space, and comfort.

 

Key Features

  • Prime location in Kyrenia city center

  • Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment

  • Prestigious architectural concept with green spaces

  • Ideal for residential living, business use, and investment

 

Park Avenue offers the perfect fusion of luxury, sophistication, and convenience — a landmark address in Northern Cyprus.

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

