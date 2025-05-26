Residential complex Mediterranean Villas

Modern villas at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains with panoramic sea views

Location & Area Overview 📍

Mediterranean Villas is located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, next to the forest and the traditional Mediterranean village of İncesu, just 1 km south of Alsancak Center.

🌄 Lush green hills, forest surroundings, and open views of the Mediterranean Sea, facing west toward the sunset, create a rare balance of serenity and accessibility.

🏙 Kyrenia is only 5 km away, and the motorway provides easy access to other cities.

🌿 Ideal for those who seek:

peaceful countryside living

proximity to nature

quick access to city infrastructure

Project Concept ✨

Mediterranean Villas blends the rural Mediterranean spirit with clean, modern minimalist architecture.

🏗 Simple geometric forms, local crushed stone, exposed concrete, and white façades reflecting the Mediterranean sun create an iconic and timeless design.

🔒 The project is designed with strong attention to:

privacy

functionality

seamless indoor–outdoor living

Project Overview 📊

• Total units: 32 villas

• Last available construction location 🏔

• All villas offer sea views from ground level 🌊

• Nejat British School — 600 m

• Merit Diamond & Crystal — 1 km

• Blue Flag beach — 1 km

• Cafés & restaurants — 500 m

Property Types 🏠

Type A / B — Private Duplex Villas (20 units)

• Layout: 3+1

• Covered area: 175 m²

• Plot size: 250–300 m²

• Prices: GBP 305,000 – GBP 370,000

Type C — Duplex Townhouses (12 units)

• Layout: 2+1

• Covered area: 115 m²

• Plot size: 200–250 m²

• Prices: GBP 195,000 – GBP 250,000

Complex Facilities 🏊‍♂️

• 250 m² communal swimming pool

• Pool Bar 🍹

• Tropical landscaped gardens 🌴

• Sunbathing terraces

• Showers and WC areas

Project Highlights 📌

✔ three-level development

✔ highest level: Type A & C villas

✔ lowest level: Type B villas

✔ panoramic sea views from all units

✔ nearby mountain walking trails (2.5 km)

✔ final construction opportunity in this location

Quality & Specifications 💎

• Central heating & cooling system

• Built-in shower systems

• Ceramic-based walk-in showers

• Wall-hung toilets with concealed cisterns

• Stainless steel linear drains

• Premium-quality materials throughout

Investment Advantages 💰

✔ expected price increase 25–30%

✔ resale permitted at any time

✔ professional Daily Rental Property Management

✔ strong rental returns:

• Type A / B — approx. GBP 2,000 × 12 months

• Type C — approx. GBP 1,300 × 12 months

Mediterranean Villas offer 🌅

✔ sea & mountain lifestyle

✔ modern architecture

✔ high rental income potential

✔ limited-supply location

📩 Contact us today for floor plans, current prices, and private viewings.