  Northern Cyprus
  Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  Residential complex Mediterranean Villas

Residential complex Mediterranean Villas

Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$300,348
16
ID: 33277
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Motides

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Modern villas at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains with panoramic sea views

 

Location & Area Overview 📍

Mediterranean Villas is located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, next to the forest and the traditional Mediterranean village of İncesu, just 1 km south of Alsancak Center.

🌄 Lush green hills, forest surroundings, and open views of the Mediterranean Sea, facing west toward the sunset, create a rare balance of serenity and accessibility.
🏙 Kyrenia is only 5 km away, and the motorway provides easy access to other cities.

🌿 Ideal for those who seek:

  • peaceful countryside living

  • proximity to nature

  • quick access to city infrastructure

 

Project Concept

Mediterranean Villas blends the rural Mediterranean spirit with clean, modern minimalist architecture.

🏗 Simple geometric forms, local crushed stone, exposed concrete, and white façades reflecting the Mediterranean sun create an iconic and timeless design.

🔒 The project is designed with strong attention to:

  • privacy

  • functionality

  • seamless indoor–outdoor living

Project Overview 📊

• Total units: 32 villas
• Last available construction location 🏔
• All villas offer sea views from ground level 🌊
• Nejat British School — 600 m
• Merit Diamond & Crystal — 1 km
• Blue Flag beach — 1 km
• Cafés & restaurants — 500 m

Property Types 🏠

Type A / B — Private Duplex Villas (20 units)

• Layout: 3+1
• Covered area: 175 m²
• Plot size: 250–300 m²
• Prices: GBP 305,000 – GBP 370,000

Type C — Duplex Townhouses (12 units)

• Layout: 2+1
• Covered area: 115 m²
• Plot size: 200–250 m²
• Prices: GBP 195,000 – GBP 250,000

Complex Facilities 🏊‍♂️

250 m² communal swimming pool
• Pool Bar 🍹
• Tropical landscaped gardens 🌴
• Sunbathing terraces
• Showers and WC areas

Project Highlights 📌

✔ three-level development
✔ highest level: Type A & C villas
✔ lowest level: Type B villas
✔ panoramic sea views from all units
✔ nearby mountain walking trails (2.5 km)
✔ final construction opportunity in this location

Quality & Specifications 💎

• Central heating & cooling system
• Built-in shower systems
• Ceramic-based walk-in showers
• Wall-hung toilets with concealed cisterns
• Stainless steel linear drains
• Premium-quality materials throughout

Investment Advantages 💰

✔ expected price increase 25–30%
✔ resale permitted at any time
✔ professional Daily Rental Property Management
✔ strong rental returns:

Type A / B — approx. GBP 2,000 × 12 months
Type C — approx. GBP 1,300 × 12 months

Mediterranean Villas offer 🌅

✔ sea & mountain lifestyle
✔ modern architecture
✔ high rental income potential
✔ limited-supply location

📩 Contact us today for floor plans, current prices, and private viewings.

Location on the map

Motides, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$300,348
VAT
