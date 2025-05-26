Residential complex Mediterranean Villas

Modern villas at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains with panoramic sea views
Location & Area Overview 📍
Mediterranean Villas is located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, next to the forest and the traditional Mediterranean village of İncesu, just 1 km south of Alsancak Center.
🌄 Lush green hills, forest surroundings, and open views of the Mediterranean Sea, facing west toward the sunset, create a rare balance of serenity and accessibility.
🏙 Kyrenia is only 5 km away, and the motorway provides easy access to other cities.
🌿 Ideal for those who seek:
peaceful countryside living
proximity to nature
quick access to city infrastructure
Project Concept ✨
Mediterranean Villas blends the rural Mediterranean spirit with clean, modern minimalist architecture.
🏗 Simple geometric forms, local crushed stone, exposed concrete, and white façades reflecting the Mediterranean sun create an iconic and timeless design.
🔒 The project is designed with strong attention to:
privacy
functionality
seamless indoor–outdoor living
Project Overview 📊
• Total units: 32 villas
• Last available construction location 🏔
• All villas offer sea views from ground level 🌊
• Nejat British School — 600 m
• Merit Diamond & Crystal — 1 km
• Blue Flag beach — 1 km
• Cafés & restaurants — 500 m
Property Types 🏠
Type A / B — Private Duplex Villas (20 units)
• Layout: 3+1
• Covered area: 175 m²
• Plot size: 250–300 m²
• Prices: GBP 305,000 – GBP 370,000
Type C — Duplex Townhouses (12 units)
• Layout: 2+1
• Covered area: 115 m²
• Plot size: 200–250 m²
• Prices: GBP 195,000 – GBP 250,000
Complex Facilities 🏊♂️
• 250 m² communal swimming pool
• Pool Bar 🍹
• Tropical landscaped gardens 🌴
• Sunbathing terraces
• Showers and WC areas
Project Highlights 📌
✔ three-level development
✔ highest level: Type A & C villas
✔ lowest level: Type B villas
✔ panoramic sea views from all units
✔ nearby mountain walking trails (2.5 km)
✔ final construction opportunity in this location
Quality & Specifications 💎
• Central heating & cooling system
• Built-in shower systems
• Ceramic-based walk-in showers
• Wall-hung toilets with concealed cisterns
• Stainless steel linear drains
• Premium-quality materials throughout
Investment Advantages 💰
✔ expected price increase 25–30%
✔ resale permitted at any time
✔ professional Daily Rental Property Management
✔ strong rental returns:
• Type A / B — approx. GBP 2,000 × 12 months
• Type C — approx. GBP 1,300 × 12 months
Mediterranean Villas offer 🌅
✔ sea & mountain lifestyle
✔ modern architecture
✔ high rental income potential
✔ limited-supply location
📩 Contact us today for floor plans, current prices, and private viewings.