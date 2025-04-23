  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Elite Residence

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
ID: 25728
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.

The advantages of the complex:

  • Convenient location: just 2 km from the beach, with easy access to main roads, universities and places for recreation and entertainment.

  • Modern amenities: apartments with thoughtful layouts, high-quality finishes and spacious balconies, which offer sea and mountain views.

  • Flexible payment terms: There is a down payment of 35% and the possibility of installment payments, which makes the purchase of real estate more affordable.

  • Investment attractiveness: due to the favorable location and high quality of construction, apartments in Elite Residence have a high potential for renting out and increasing value.

Elite Residence combines comfort, style and convenience, offering the perfect place to live, relax and invest in North Cyprus.

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

