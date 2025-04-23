Residential quarter Elite Residence

We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.

The advantages of the complex:

Convenient location: just 2 km from the beach, with easy access to main roads, universities and places for recreation and entertainment.

Modern amenities: apartments with thoughtful layouts, high-quality finishes and spacious balconies, which offer sea and mountain views.

Flexible payment terms: There is a down payment of 35% and the possibility of installment payments, which makes the purchase of real estate more affordable.

Investment attractiveness: due to the favorable location and high quality of construction, apartments in Elite Residence have a high potential for renting out and increasing value.

Elite Residence combines comfort, style and convenience, offering the perfect place to live, relax and invest in North Cyprus.