Residential complex Sea Magic Garden

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$313,004
16
ID: 33291
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌊 Sea Magic Garden — Modern Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus

Sea Magic Garden is a modern residential project located in the picturesque and highly desirable area of Esentepe, North Cyprus. Surrounded by nature, sea, and mountains, the project offers a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle with excellent investment potential.

It is perfectly suited for both comfortable living and rental income investment.

 

📍 Project Overview

  • Location: Esentepe

  • Total plot size: 16,753 m²

  • Blocks: 7

  • Total units: 110

The project features thoughtfully designed layouts and well-planned infrastructure for a relaxed and functional living environment.

 

🏠 Apartment Types

  • 1 Bedroom — ground floor

  • 1 Bedroom Loft — first floor

  • 2 Bedroom Loft — first floor

 

🏊 On-site Facilities

  • Outdoor swimming pool

  • Children’s playground

  • Bus stop near the complex

  • Landscaped communal areas

 

🌿 Activities & Lifestyle

Residents can enjoy a wide range of nearby outdoor and recreational activities:

  • Golfing

  • Hiking

  • Water sports

  • Zipline

  • Fishing

  • Cycling

 

💼 Professional Services & Property Management

Sea Magic Garden offers a full range of professional services to ensure a smooth and worry-free ownership experience:

🚗 Car Rental Service
Easy booking, competitive prices, and excellent customer support

🏠 Property Management
Tenant handling and maintenance, maximizing your property’s value

🧺 Laundry Service
Fast and reliable cleaning with easy drop-off and pick-up

✈️ Airport Transfers
Comfortable, on-time transfers with friendly drivers

🛠 Repair Works
Skilled professionals providing quick and reliable repairs

🧼 Housekeeping Service
Thorough and professional cleaning services

📈 Rental Management
Complete rental service including advertising, guest management, cleaning, laundry, key holding, maintenance, and promotion on top platforms such as Booking.com

 

Enjoy stress-free ownership while your property is professionally managed

