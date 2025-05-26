Residential complex Sea Magic Garden

🌊 Sea Magic Garden — Modern Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus
Sea Magic Garden is a modern residential project located in the picturesque and highly desirable area of Esentepe, North Cyprus. Surrounded by nature, sea, and mountains, the project offers a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle with excellent investment potential.
It is perfectly suited for both comfortable living and rental income investment.
📍 Project Overview
Location: Esentepe
Total plot size: 16,753 m²
Blocks: 7
Total units: 110
The project features thoughtfully designed layouts and well-planned infrastructure for a relaxed and functional living environment.
🏠 Apartment Types
1 Bedroom — ground floor
1 Bedroom Loft — first floor
2 Bedroom Loft — first floor
🏊 On-site Facilities
Outdoor swimming pool
Children’s playground
Bus stop near the complex
Landscaped communal areas
🌿 Activities & Lifestyle
Residents can enjoy a wide range of nearby outdoor and recreational activities:
Golfing
Hiking
Water sports
Zipline
Fishing
Cycling
💼 Professional Services & Property Management
Sea Magic Garden offers a full range of professional services to ensure a smooth and worry-free ownership experience:
🚗 Car Rental Service
Easy booking, competitive prices, and excellent customer support
🏠 Property Management
Tenant handling and maintenance, maximizing your property’s value
🧺 Laundry Service
Fast and reliable cleaning with easy drop-off and pick-up
✈️ Airport Transfers
Comfortable, on-time transfers with friendly drivers
🛠 Repair Works
Skilled professionals providing quick and reliable repairs
🧼 Housekeeping Service
Thorough and professional cleaning services
📈 Rental Management
Complete rental service including advertising, guest management, cleaning, laundry, key holding, maintenance, and promotion on top platforms such as Booking.com
Enjoy stress-free ownership while your property is professionally managed