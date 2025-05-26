Residential complex Sea Magic Garden

🌊 Sea Magic Garden — Modern Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus

Sea Magic Garden is a modern residential project located in the picturesque and highly desirable area of Esentepe, North Cyprus. Surrounded by nature, sea, and mountains, the project offers a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle with excellent investment potential.

It is perfectly suited for both comfortable living and rental income investment.

📍 Project Overview

Location: Esentepe

Total plot size: 16,753 m²

Blocks: 7

Total units: 110

The project features thoughtfully designed layouts and well-planned infrastructure for a relaxed and functional living environment.

🏠 Apartment Types

1 Bedroom — ground floor

1 Bedroom Loft — first floor

2 Bedroom Loft — first floor

🏊 On-site Facilities

Outdoor swimming pool

Children’s playground

Bus stop near the complex

Landscaped communal areas

🌿 Activities & Lifestyle

Residents can enjoy a wide range of nearby outdoor and recreational activities:

Golfing

Hiking

Water sports

Zipline

Fishing

Cycling

💼 Professional Services & Property Management

Sea Magic Garden offers a full range of professional services to ensure a smooth and worry-free ownership experience:

🚗 Car Rental Service

Easy booking, competitive prices, and excellent customer support

🏠 Property Management

Tenant handling and maintenance, maximizing your property’s value

🧺 Laundry Service

Fast and reliable cleaning with easy drop-off and pick-up

✈️ Airport Transfers

Comfortable, on-time transfers with friendly drivers

🛠 Repair Works

Skilled professionals providing quick and reliable repairs

🧼 Housekeeping Service

Thorough and professional cleaning services

📈 Rental Management

Complete rental service including advertising, guest management, cleaning, laundry, key holding, maintenance, and promotion on top platforms such as Booking.com

Enjoy stress-free ownership while your property is professionally managed