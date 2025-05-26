Villa Ozankoy Villa

  1. Realting.com
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
$784,679
10
ID: 26690
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazafani

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Location on the map

Kazafani, Northern Cyprus

Similar complexes
Villa Stylish 5 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$573,783
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$720,005
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$590,780
Other complexes
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$448,429
The year of construction 2023
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor P…
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$590,780
The year of construction 2024
ID: CP-625   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea - 700 m –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Swimming pool Playground Green spac…
Villa Shikarnye apartamenty s 5 villami na Kipre Kireniya
Villa Shikarnye apartamenty s 5 villami na Kipre Kireniya
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
PROJECT ID: CP-777 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -1000M Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: …
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
