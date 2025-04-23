Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory

Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain views
Location: Lapta
400 meters to the sea
Panoramic views of the sea and mountains
Direct access to the promenade with a length of 5 km
10km to Kyrenia
About the project
Alpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus, on the border of the villages of Lapta and Karshiyaka. The complex includes 17 villas:
11 detached villas
6 townhouses
All houses are built around a large-scale pool of 980 m2. Each villa has its own access to the water and private territory. In the center of the pool there are islands with recreation areas, a bar and a jacuzzi, to which elegant wooden bridges lead.
Date of delivery: IV quarter of 2025
Real estate parameters
Configuration: 2+1 or 3+1 (choice of planning during the construction phase)
Living area: 128 m2
Rooftop terrace: 48 m2
Personal garden: 46–168 m2
rooftop barbecue zone
A hammock in the pool at every villa
Financial conditions
Non-refundable deposit: £5,000 (booking for 1 month)
Down payment: 40%
Interest-free installments for 36 months
Possibility of resale after 100% payment
Technical equipment
Smart layout with spacious rooms
First floor: living room with kitchen, guest bathroom
In the 2+1 layout there is a separate laundry room.
Open glass fireplace (overview from 4 sides)
rooftop barbecue
German plumbing Grohe
German Rehau windows
Central vacuum system (installation of the hose and the central unit independently)
Infrastructure for warm water floors (gas or electric boiler installed independently)
Prepared communications for VRF air conditioning system (outdoor units are installed independently)
Infrastructure and improvement
Closed area of the complex
Landscape design
Pool 980 m2 with artificial island and Jacuzzi
Mini-bar and recreation areas by the pool
Barbecue area on the roof of each villa
Alpino Island is a combination of modern architecture, luxurious views and thoughtful infrastructure. The villas are ideal for both comfortable living and investment purposes.