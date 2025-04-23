Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory

Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain views



Location: Lapta

400 meters to the sea

Panoramic views of the sea and mountains

Direct access to the promenade with a length of 5 km

10km to Kyrenia

About the project

Alpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus, on the border of the villages of Lapta and Karshiyaka. The complex includes 17 villas:

11 detached villas

6 townhouses

All houses are built around a large-scale pool of 980 m2. Each villa has its own access to the water and private territory. In the center of the pool there are islands with recreation areas, a bar and a jacuzzi, to which elegant wooden bridges lead.

Date of delivery: IV quarter of 2025

Real estate parameters

Configuration: 2+1 or 3+1 (choice of planning during the construction phase)

Living area: 128 m2

Rooftop terrace: 48 m2

Personal garden: 46–168 m2

rooftop barbecue zone

A hammock in the pool at every villa

Financial conditions

Non-refundable deposit: £5,000 (booking for 1 month)

Down payment: 40%

Interest-free installments for 36 months

Possibility of resale after 100% payment

Technical equipment

Smart layout with spacious rooms

First floor: living room with kitchen, guest bathroom

In the 2+1 layout there is a separate laundry room.

Open glass fireplace (overview from 4 sides)

rooftop barbecue

German plumbing Grohe

German Rehau windows

Central vacuum system (installation of the hose and the central unit independently)

Infrastructure for warm water floors (gas or electric boiler installed independently)

Prepared communications for VRF air conditioning system (outdoor units are installed independently)

Infrastructure and improvement

Closed area of the complex

Landscape design

Pool 980 m2 with artificial island and Jacuzzi

Mini-bar and recreation areas by the pool

Barbecue area on the roof of each villa

Alpino Island is a combination of modern architecture, luxurious views and thoughtful infrastructure. The villas are ideal for both comfortable living and investment purposes.