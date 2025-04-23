  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Girne Belediyesi
  Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory

Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
BTC
3.2100948
ETH
168.2547913
USDT
266 820.0149291
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
23
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25545
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain views


Location: Lapta

  • 400 meters to the sea

  • Panoramic views of the sea and mountains

  • Direct access to the promenade with a length of 5 km

  • 10km to Kyrenia

About the project

Alpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus, on the border of the villages of Lapta and Karshiyaka. The complex includes 17 villas:

  • 11 detached villas

  • 6 townhouses

All houses are built around a large-scale pool of 980 m2. Each villa has its own access to the water and private territory. In the center of the pool there are islands with recreation areas, a bar and a jacuzzi, to which elegant wooden bridges lead.

Date of delivery: IV quarter of 2025

Real estate parameters

  • Configuration: 2+1 or 3+1 (choice of planning during the construction phase)

  • Living area: 128 m2

  • Rooftop terrace: 48 m2

  • Personal garden: 46–168 m2

  • rooftop barbecue zone

  • A hammock in the pool at every villa

Financial conditions

  • Non-refundable deposit: £5,000 (booking for 1 month)

  • Down payment: 40%

  • Interest-free installments for 36 months

  • Possibility of resale after 100% payment

Technical equipment

  • Smart layout with spacious rooms

  • First floor: living room with kitchen, guest bathroom

  • In the 2+1 layout there is a separate laundry room.

  • Open glass fireplace (overview from 4 sides)

  • rooftop barbecue

  • German plumbing Grohe

  • German Rehau windows

  • Central vacuum system (installation of the hose and the central unit independently)

  • Infrastructure for warm water floors (gas or electric boiler installed independently)

  • Prepared communications for VRF air conditioning system (outdoor units are installed independently)

Infrastructure and improvement

  • Closed area of the complex

  • Landscape design

  • Pool 980 m2 with artificial island and Jacuzzi

  • Mini-bar and recreation areas by the pool

  • Barbecue area on the roof of each villa

Alpino Island is a combination of modern architecture, luxurious views and thoughtful infrastructure. The villas are ideal for both comfortable living and investment purposes.

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
