Residential complex Caesar Cliff

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$159,769
32
ID: 26630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Caesar Cliff is located in Esentepe, Kyrenia. The climate is typical of the Mediterranean, sea breezes, pine trees; the summer season is very mild, as is winter.


26 km drive from Kyrenia, from the city center
7 km drive to the golf course, the most
large
46 km drive to Ercan Airport
32 km drive to the Beshparmak Mountains
55 km drive to Famagusta, ancient
township
5 km drive to Turtle Bay Beach
56 km drive from Lefkosi, the capital
2.5 km drive from the village of Esentepe

Caesar Cliff is a modern residential complex offering two-storey villas and apartments.

Surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains, Caesar Cliff is the perfect place to live quietly or just relax.

INFRASTRUCTURE:

  • Exercise room / Sports field
  • Indoor and Open Pools
  • Children's Playground
  • Tennis Court
  • Cycling track
  • Restaurant
  • Supermarket
  • Barbecue zones
  • Beach Bar
  • Mini-Golf.
  • sauna
  • bar

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

