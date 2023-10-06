UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Cyprus
Protaras
30
koinoteta parekklesias
29
koinoteta mouttagiakas
28
Dali
21
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou
15
koinoteta talas
14
Ayia Napa
13
Polis
13
Kathikas
12
koinoteta kissonergas
11
Palodeia
11
SOUNI-ZANAKIA
11
Tserkezoi Municipality
11
Makounta
8
koinoteta armenochoriou
7
Dromolaxia
6
Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
6
koinoteta mones lemesou
6
Maroni
5
Ypsonas
4
Clear all
705 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
48 m²
1/2
€129,306
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
Exclusive luxury residential project located in one of the most reasonable areas of Limassol…
€593,377
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
Recommend
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
6
2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area o…
€1,49M
Recommend
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
6
2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This customade property is located in a popular neighborhood of…
€1,52M
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
strongProperty Features strongA splendid family home that has been built to an extremely hig…
€1,67M
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
bProject FeaturesbThis project locates in the eastern village of Limassol named Asgata which…
€1,94M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
Amathos Residences is an elegant contemporary development in Limassol just 500 meters from t…
€894,481
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
€1,62M
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
bProperty Featuresbb Ideally situated between Paphos and the famous Coral Bay Beach This cor…
€919,749
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with fireplace, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
bProject Featuresb This exclusive fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of…
€1,52M
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, gym
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
€303,214
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
strongProject Features Situated in the heart of Limassol by the sea This development combine…
€606,428
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
Domus is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the picturesque …
€283,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
strongLimassol Greens The newest Luxury resort in Cyprusstrong p classmobileleftWhere should…
€550,838
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
This villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Paphos in Tala Village Tala village…
€454,821
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
8
1 082 m²
18/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€16,00M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis, Cyprus
5
244 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
164 m²
2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
181 m²
2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
144 m²
3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
178 m²
3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Livadia, Cyprus
7
247 m²
3
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
€693,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3
121 m²
4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
160 m²
2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
4
252 m²
2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
Recommend
