Residential properties for sale in Lympia, Cyprus

apartments
7
houses
15
22 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A beautifull detached house in one of the most luxury area in Nicosia, in Archangelos distri…
$705,738
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Located in the heart of Archangelos, this home that brings luxury living and residential com…
$369,155
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Modern 4 Bedroom Detached House in Archangelos, Nicosia.​ This property is situated in a gre…
$977,175
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
A contemporary designed villa with a beautiful garden, double garage and large terraces. The…
$432,129
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$966,318
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Two modern residences with a beautiful garden, a covered garage, and a large veranda. The gr…
$461,444
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$242,025
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
We are delighted to offer you this luxurious detached house located in an amazing area of Ar…
$941,867
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
A beautiful detached house with swimming pool in Archangelos. Located next to a green area w…
$727,453
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A contemporary designed house with big garden and double covered garage. The ground floor co…
$754,597
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The project is situated in a quiet area, yet close to all amenities, supermarkets, restauran…
$327,760
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$253,651
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
A family-friendly house is available for Sale in Archaggelos. Located near Archaggelou Micha…
$1,30M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$863,172
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Luxury project nestled in the heart of the serene Archangelos area, Nicosia. Surrounding the…
$251,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
A contemporary designed villa with a beautiful garden, double garage and large terraces. The…
$461,444
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The project is situated in a quiet area, yet close to all amenities, supermarkets, restauran…
$307,275
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
A house in Archangelos/Anthoupoli, Nicosia. The property offers easy access to all the neces…
$532,005
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$249,423
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$283,244
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
The house is located in an idyllic location on the shores of Manglis Lake and bordering the …
$535,275
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Lympia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lympia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 447 m²
A four bedroom house with a swimming pool in Archangelos-Anthoupoli quarter in Lakatamia. Th…
$917,567
Leave a request

Properties features in Lympia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
