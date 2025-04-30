Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Leave a request
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 108 m²
We offer you a spacious house in a picturesque place near Minsk! Garden partnership "Uzborye…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 612 m²
A large beautiful house in a classic style surrounded by forest in Ratomka. Very beautiful p…
$640,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Contract number with the agency 119/4 from 2024-11-01
$41,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Leave a request
House in Garodzkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garodzkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Price down!!!For sale is an excellent house-estate in Volozhinsky district of Grodno directi…
$94,999
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
The house for sale is a summer cottage for year-round living on a plot of 15 acres in privat…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale cottage in ST Veras-91, located in a picturesque and environmentally friendly place…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage 33 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny direction…
$10,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Picturesque "lodge", a place surrounded by a forest20 minutes on the way - 21 km from Moscow…
$105,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Cozy house with a bath in the forest - only 27 km from Moscow!About the house:✔Spacious two-…
$155,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Beautiful cottage with a bath for the family in a good location, a 5-minute walk from the la…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A new house with sauna and font is for sale. Slutsk direction 10 km from MKAD.A plot of 15.3…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
For sale is a prestigious premium-class cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in Kolodishchi,…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Veska agricultural estate is for sale near the Vilei reservoir ❤️ The agro estate "Veska" is…
$249,000
Leave a request
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 529 m²
Elite cottage for sale on a spacious plot in a quiet picturesque place with access to the fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 149 m²
House for sale in Zaliney district of Borisov. Asphalted access roads lead to the house, wit…
$99,500
Leave a request
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
Area 364 m²
For sale luxury 100% ready cottage 56 km from Minsk. The house has an individual design proj…
$197,000
Leave a request
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
26 km from MKAD. in the Myadel direction. Good house from a log house of 10x7.8 m, a new roo…
$18,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 307 m²
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica A unique work of modern architecture is fo…
$430,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale in the village of Niva-2002, just 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, 4 km from Zaslavl, 6…
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,700
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Cozy house with all communications in Slutsk ❤️Reliable brick house with bath and garage: th…
$165,000
Leave a request
