Houses with garden for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
11
Barysaw
56
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
122
Zdanovicki selski Savet
106
719 properties total found
House in Lubisyna, Belarus
House
Lubisyna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in ag.Lubishino (Cherven district). The house is logged, siding. The roof …
$39,900
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
House in Garodzki, Belarus
House
Garodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Great house for sale near the lake in ag. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to Mi…
$23,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 111 m²
The contract number with agency 1135 dated 2025-02-24
Price on request
House in Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque historical place near Minsk! Description: We offer you …
$160,000
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$15,500
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a plot with a village house in the village of Yuzefovo, 39 km from the Moscow Ring …
$19,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Alesya", Mogilev direction, 21 km from MKAD.The total area of t…
$60,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a cottage plot with a house 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in ST Voskhod-3, Perezh…
$8,800
House in Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House for sale! For sale a good strong house in a quiet picturesque place of our country. Th…
$10,000
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A residential building for sale in Lankivsk region. Coordinates 54.257991,28.683054 The idea…
$5,700
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
House for sale on a large plot ❤️ Log house in a beautiful place, on a plot of 21 hectare, 4…
$15,900
House in Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale wooden house 65 km from the city of Minsk, on the Grodno highway! The village is re…
$17,500
3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnara, o…
$99,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a well-groomed beautiful plot 25 km from Minsk. The house…
$52,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a house from a timber at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovichsky district, Perezhir…
$22,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
House in Damasy, Belarus
House
Damasy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
It’s time to buy a house 7 miles away. Very good! ❤️ House for demolition or reconstruction …
$16,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Brick cottage near a forest 15 minutes from Minsk ❤️Cozy cottage in an ecologically clean ar…
$12,700
House in Drozdava, Belarus
House
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 252 m²
The house is ready for life and equipped with everything you need (and slippers will give). …
$345,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The house is built of GSK blocks, PVC windows, slate roof. On the first floor there is a kit…
$15,900
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
It's time to buy a cottage! ❤️A cozy one-room cottage surrounded by picturesque nature! Addr…
$5,500
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Dacha 12.03 hundred in ST Proleska CKB, Logoi district, Myadel direction, BelaruchiThe main …
$39,500
