Houses with garage for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
11
Barysaw
56
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
122
Zdanovicki selski Savet
106
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
House for sale 20 minutes from Moscowe. Masters On the site there is a separate building: a …
$220,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 766 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in Raubichi.25 acres of land. The form of ownership is private.Tota…
$266,900
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 111 m²
The contract number with agency 1135 dated 2025-02-24
Price on request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$15,500
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
House in Gara, Belarus
House
Gara, Belarus
Area 248 m²
For sale a chic cottage for year-round living, the cottage is ready to live!!!Consider the o…
$90,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in ag. Mikhanovichi - 13 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Minsk district, Minsk …
$74,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Cozy brick garden house for sale in S/T "Clear Rainbow". The house was built in 1995. Area 5…
$10,000
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
For sale garden fully finished house for living and recreation in ST "Electron-89" (27 km fr…
$14,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
House for sale on a large plot ❤️ Log house in a beautiful place, on a plot of 21 hectare, 4…
$15,900
House in Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale wooden house 65 km from the city of Minsk, on the Grodno highway! The village is re…
$17,500
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Noble house in classical style in p. Kolodishchi. Minsk region, Minsk district, 6 km from Mo…
$250,000
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale an excellent cottage in Molodechnensky direction 32 km from MKAD! Railway station-P…
$19,600
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage 2019 built in ag. Golotsk. 20 minutes on the road from MKAD and you are in …
$200,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a house from a timber at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovichsky district, Perezhir…
$22,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 311 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsy. …
$95,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The house is built of GSK blocks, PVC windows, slate roof. On the first floor there is a kit…
$15,900
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Unique offer! The house is 3 floors with its own highlights. A great option of a plot and …
$73,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, Per. Seregina. A home for a big family. It is possible registratio…
$49,900
4 bedroom house in Fanipal, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in Fanipol on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street is sold ____________________ …
$110,000
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent cottage 2001.p. in a picturesque place - village Klinok Mogilevskoye e.g. 50 km fr…
Price on request
House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Good three-storey House of timber in SK Staiki, Minsk district, Novodvorsky S/S, ST Olympiat…
$47,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Cozy house for sale in Silichy, ST Fantasia-Silichi!25 km from Minsk, one of the most popula…
$195,000
