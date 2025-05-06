Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in St Garani 17 km from MKADFrom the metro Stone Gorka to ST go only 1…
$37,990
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 212 m²
The cottage is located 16 km from Minsk, Grodno direction.In a picturesque place. Cozy, with…
$130,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale a modern one-storey house 20 km from Minsk. Minsk district, Goransky S/S, Dubrov, S…
$155,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a beautiful house with an original layout in the cottage ST Belmonef. The house is…
$54,500
Cottage in Novae Pole, Belarus
Cottage
Novae Pole, Belarus
Area 198 m²
For sale two-level cozy, warm house 24 km from Minsk. The cancer direction. The area of the …
$299,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
❤️For sale cottage in Kazelshchyna, with a total area of 139 square meters, on a plot of 15 …
$250,000
Cottage in Novae Pole, Belarus
Cottage
Novae Pole, Belarus
Area 517 m²
A two-level residential building with a basement in the village of Novaya Pole is for sale, …
Price on request
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
Leave a request
House in Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
House
Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Spacious house in the picturesque Aksakov region ❤️ Bright and spacious house 20 km from Min…
$37,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
It is sold at a great price!The plot of 4.5 acres (with the ability to stretch the boundarie…
$22,300
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale is a wonderful cottage with a guest house and bath, which is ideal for both permane…
$249,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale a house 30 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road, Grodno direction, Minsk region, Mi…
$16,000
House in Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
House
Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Two houses for the price of one in a pine forest 24 km from Moscow ❤️The ideal option for th…
$47,000
Cottage 2 rooms in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 2 rooms
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Exchange for a two-room apartment in Minsk! Unique property for sale!!! Sale of two houses!!…
$9,000
3 bedroom house in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a cozy cottage in a quiet place in the ST "Podsadie". Minsk region, Minsk district,…
$25,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cottage in the village of Zvenyachi (20 km from Moscow, Grodno direction). The house is buil…
$109,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
Exclusive cottage for sale in an ecologically clean area near the forests withmagnificent vi…
$283,000
House in Navaselle, Belarus
House
Navaselle, Belarus
Area 146 m²
For sale is an excellent, cozy house with a landscaped land plot of 15.12 acres in ag. Novos…
$148,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
For sale a two-level house for year-round living with a bath! In what house you will live: -…
$69,900
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 266 m²
A family home where everyone has a place. Two-level residential building with a total area …
$245,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a two-level house on a plot of 14.9 acres in the village of Dulichi (Minsk district…
$35,000
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Uncompleted mothballed capital structure with a large plot of 25 acres 12 km from the Moscow…
$63,194
