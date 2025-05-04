Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Cozy house for sale!12 km from Moscow, Brest direction.Address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky di…
$160,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
I will sell the cottage in the station "Niva-F" 20 minutes from the metro station Malinovka.…
$35,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale 1 level cottage in ST "Niva-F" The plot is 11 acres. The form of ownership is priv…
$155,000
House in Plasava, Belarus
House
Plasava, Belarus
Area 118 m²
One-storey residential building for sale in Plashevo, Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, De…
$45,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Ideal place for life and business: your home and service station are nearby. 15 minutes from…
$138,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a modern cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cottage village "Perk…
$117,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
House for sale in Dzerzhinsky district! Minsk region, Shumshchyna, Tsentralnaya Street, 28 k…
$18,500
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For sale a new 2-storey country house in a cottage building in Chirvona Smena, Central Stree…
$71,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Address: ST "Buda", Veselaya str., 68. Partnership with the possibility of year-round reside…
$39,900
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale a modern cottage in Vyzvozhne Dzerzhinsky district 36 km from MKADThe house was bui…
$85,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Buy a plot with a house, a bath near the forest in d. Pouse ❤️A single-level house, a bath w…
$39,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
New incredibly cozy house made of environmentally friendly materials within walking distance…
$89,900
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For sale a plot of 10.31 acres with an unfinished house in Dzerzhinsky district, 17 km from …
$65,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
For sale a modern cottage with a thoughtful layout. The house is located at the very beginni…
$156,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House with bath, garage 28 km from Moscow! ❤️ Country house, ready for living, on a large pl…
$18,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a summer cottage with a new house built in 2021, located just 14 km from the Moscow…
$29,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a modern house for year-round living Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, ST "Bird" …
$89,990
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "ALESYA" Dzerzhinsky district, 20 minutes from MKAD (Brest direc…
$25,400
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A cottage for sale in Dzerzhinsky district! e. Buda is a cottage! The plot is privately owne…
$103,000
