Houses for sale in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
Area 105 m²
A house for sale in the Pukhovichi district, Sitnik!Canned. Description of the site: • Locat…
$49,900
2 room house in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is made of strong logs, the roof of the slate does not leak, a strong beam ceiling…
$12,000
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
I will sell a brick house with a plot of 10 hundred. in Izbisch Turinsky village, 45 minutes…
$13,500
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Are you dreaming of a country house where you can relax from th…
$29,900
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Cozy brick house with a beautiful view of the river Svisloch is located in a quiet and pictu…
$70,000
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House with bath and own pond near Minsk ❤️Two houses in one - by dividing into heated and su…
$11,000
House in Svetly Bor, Belarus
House
Svetly Bor, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
Buyers: convincing request: first call, you don’t have to go around the site yourself. A sub…
$15,000
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
House for sale in Corner. Details on the phone. Contract number with the agency 233/5 of 2023-09-07
$29,000
House in Turyn, Belarus
House
Turyn, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
48 km from MKAD Excellent warm house for rest and life in a great location will appeal to ma…
$16,500
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale is a modern frame, fully completed, cozy house with a plot of 10 acres in the villa…
$39,950
Properties features in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus

