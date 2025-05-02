Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scomyslicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy country house for sale in the picturesque village of Priluchki: an ideal place for a co…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 447 m²
Elegant cottage with a spacious plot in the prestigious area of Bogatyrevo For sale comforta…
$342,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Announced the sale of a new, stylish cottage with eurorenovation, located in the suburbs of …
$235,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
An unfinished house is for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk, in Prilukskaya Sloboda. Mins…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Bird" 10 km from MKAD Brest direction. Asphalted road to the house, in…
$46,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 187 m²
VIP-cottage with a competent layout and a ready-made log bath, in Khodakovo, 15 acres, near …
$190,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale single-family block (gas-silicate block, block + brick) residential building locate…
$530,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslica, Belarus
House
Scomyslica, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a house, Minsk district, the village of Shchomyslitsa, Brest direction, 3 km fro…
$275,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale a ready-made house near the village of Zabolotye in ST Na Ptichi. Total area 140m2.…
$82,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
House for sale, 11 km from MKAD, Brest direction.100% availability, net sales. The house is …
$69,900
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a good village house near Minsk! The total area is 52.8 m2.The height of the premi…
$64,900
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Haradzishcha, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
The sale of a new, stylish cottage with a European Republic located in the suburbs of Minsk …
$235,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 398 m²
For sale a wonderful residential house near Minsk in a stunning location next to the lake, s…
$330,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Aziarco, Belarus
Cottage
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 170 m²
We present to your attention a modern and stylish house that embodies dreams of a comfortabl…
$243,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 222 m²
Fully ready for living and equipped with all the furniture and equipment, a cottage with a s…
$249,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 247 m²
Country house in two apartments Unique offer of the house with the possibility of division i…
$130,000
Leave a request
House in Aziarco, Belarus
House
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Tired of the bustle of the city? Looking for peace and quiet,…
$94,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 060 m²
I will sell a warehouse house 2 kilometers from Minsk, Bogatyrevo! I will sell an unfinished…
$950,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
