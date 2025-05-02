Houses for sale in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, you drove and rejoice - the extreme section,   18.76 acres in…
$149,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A residential house of 68.6 sq.m., a land plot with an area of 25.0 acres, is for sale in th…
$24,500
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A cozy, strong house of +25 hundred -in -law in the lifelong ownership, a quiet place to rel…
$27,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Farm 40 km from Minsk The house was built from zero and built as a farm. Far away from the n…
$47,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale wooden house with furniture in Osoka. It's a sturdy timber house. The floors are wo…
$22,500
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
A cozy cottage is sold, located just 29 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction…
$14,900
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Sale of a house with a total area of 92.1 m2 in private ownership and with a land plot of 0.…
$21,990
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 243 m²
A remarkable country house, 32 km from Minsk. This country house is a combination of classic…
$57,900
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Who is smaller than neighbors, this is a place for you). In the Bolshaya residential village…
$6,900
House in Azarycyna, Belarus
House
Azarycyna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale a comfortable house on 25 acres of land! Pukhovichi direction! 31.2 km. from MKAD! …
$75,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi …
$55,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House in the village for sale! Located Minsk region, Shelegi, River Street at a distance of …
$31,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Sold   Cozy house for a large family at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Novo…
$69,900
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House for sale in Dudichi, 30 km from Minsk.Just 30 minutes to the metro station Slutsky hot…
$58,900
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Cozy house near the Museum complex "Dudutki" in Dudichi, 33 km from Moscow.A beautiful, pict…
$36,000
