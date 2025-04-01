Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

10 properties total found
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Soligorsk ❤️This compact, warm and functional house with a…
$29,900
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of the cottage in a great place. ❤️The dream of every person who wants a quiet life in …
$110,000
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
Area 32 m²
A plot of 25 acres with a house made of timber - create your country paradise! ❤️ For sale a…
$7,000
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Metyavichi ❤️ Are you looking for the perfect place to…
$41,900
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in Soligorsk district ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own home with the …
$15,000
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house for sale with all amenities in the village of Ch…
$70,000
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$5,000
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Profitable investment: buy a house ❤️We present to your attention a spacious house with a pl…
$27,900
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House with a plot in the village of Bryanchitsy at a very attra…
$2,600
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Warm house with all communications near Soligorsk ❤️This house is a great option for those w…
$87,000
Properties features in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

