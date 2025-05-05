Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smilavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Karzuny, Belarus
House
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 509 m²
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for the perm…
$139,000
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Harvest". Chervens…
$20,990
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
Cottage in Karzuny, Belarus
Cottage
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Cottage of your dreams in 15 minutes from MKAD! ❤️Cottage 2015 built in a picturesque place …
$229,900
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Buy a luxury house in a picturesque place near the Volma River ❤️ Excellent offer for the pr…
$79,000
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in ST "Yolochka", Mogilev direction.The house is insu…
$12,950
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good village house 66.7 m2 with a refined plot of 18.03 acres. Household buildings, garden, …
$16,500
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Uncompleted preserved structure, readiness of 85% is sold. The house is located on a plot of…
$72,500
