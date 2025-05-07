Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House of timber on a plot of 10 acres! Address: ST "Our Dacha" - House 2006 built from a tim…
$14,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnari, o…
$99,000
3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale of a house in the picturesque village of UzrecheeFor sale one-storey house with …
$102,000
Cottage in Dabryneva, Belarus
Cottage
Dabryneva, Belarus
Area 88 m²
House by the river: spaciousness, coziness and nature nearby The house is in operation and r…
$111,000
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Brick house in the village- Brick house 96.82 sq m- Covering the first and second floors of …
$20,000
3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnara, o…
$99,000
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Urgent sale of a house in the picturesque village of Uzrechee For sale one-storey house with…
$102,000
