Houses for sale in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
On sale is an excellent summer cottage in ST « Housingman » Come and rest!   The total …
$24,900
House in Samenavicy, Belarus
House
Samenavicy, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In the picturesque area of the agro-town of Semenovichi, on the blessed land of the Minsk re…
$55,000
House in Tycynki, Belarus
House
Tycynki, Belarus
Area 171 m²
Luxury cottage by the river: your oasis of peace and comfort ❤️ We present to your attention…
$90,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
In a quiet area of the Minsk region, in the cozy village of Prisynok, there is a single-leve…
$11,500
4 bedroom house in Samenavicy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Samenavicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque area of the agro-town of Semenovichi, on the blessed land of the Minsk re…
$55,000
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House with a land plot 60 km from Moscow ❤️ For sale a house with a flat plot of land in the…
$4,990
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Samenavicy, Belarus
House
Samenavicy, Belarus
Area 102 m²
The house is sold in ag. Semenovichi. Fast path from the capital along a chic 4-lane Slutsk…
$24,900
2 room house in Licvany, Belarus
2 room house
Licvany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold   house in ag.   Litvyans, Sadovaya, 15   (Brest direction).   about the house: …
$10,900
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A great house in the village of Zabolotye, Uzdensky district, 1.5 km from Uzda, 55 km from t…
$30,000
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Single-apartment residential building (25 sq.m.) is for sale in Minsk region, Uzden district…
$11,500
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A residential building from a beam painted on the outside 6.4 by 8.8 m on a bottle foundatio…
$12,500
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
The clean environment, the picturesque place makes the proposal exclusive in the acquisition…
$10,950
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
In a calm district of the Minsk region, in a cozy village of Podsynok, there is a single -le…
$11,500
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
A agricultural unit with 3 houses on a student of 12.8 acres & nbsp is sold; in a picturesqu…
$79,900
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
House in Lisovshchina. Uzden district, 20 km to Minsk, Brest direction. In the house: - 3…
$13,000
