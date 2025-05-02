Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

20 properties total found
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 66 m²
An unfinished capital building is for sale in the city of Zhodino! 51 km from Moscow directi…
$49,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
I bring to your attention a luxurious house in Zhodino from the Moscow Ring Road 46 km.A qui…
$783,550
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential house with bath, garage and plot of 10 acres ❤️A spacious house in a quiet pictu…
$84,900
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large and cozy house with communications and equipment ❤️ Discover the world of comfort and …
$143,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Cozy, spacious house with all communications in Zhodino ❤️ Spacious house with all amenities…
$110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to buy the House!, Zhodino, Tikhaya St., Minsk region.Favorable location - 50 km fr…
$206,410
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A spacious house in Zhodino is waiting for its owners!We offer to your attention a two-store…
$180,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Uncompleted canned capital structure is sold. On sale cottage in a picturesque quiet place m…
$100,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Uncompleted construction for sale in the cottage village of Zhodino ❤️ Do you dream of livin…
$53,500
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 65 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️A house for sale in the equipped area of Jodino! Address: Zhodin…
$30,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale a house with a comfortable layout in the city of Zhodino. Located in an inhabited c…
$86,800
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale a house in a quiet warm place. Jodino, right on the bank of the r. Plisa in the wat…
$92,500
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Jodino. Bald mountain. A unique house that consists of two autonomous parts, which allows yo…
$350,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 128 m²
A lot of demolition on the street. The railway ❤️ Spacious plot of 15 acres with a house for…
$24,500
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a large house for a friendly family in Zhodino! There will indeed be space for both…
$89,900
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house with all communications in Zhodino❤️This house is the perfect combination of comf…
$55,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 109 m²
House for sale in Jodino ❤️ The house is under reconstruction. Address: Zhodino St. Sandy - …
$49,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Spacious 4-level house for sale in Zhodino.Foundation blocks, walls - brick, roof - metal pr…
$148,888
