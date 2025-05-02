Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dukorski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus

16 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot of 12.83 hectares with the house is for sale. From Minsk 35 km. At 300 meters the riv…
$7,900
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with a large plot in the Pukhovichi district in ST "Gorki-1", 50 k…
$7,990
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Full house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the Pukhov…
$26,900
2 room house in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
A neat village house with good ceilings. Electricity. GAZ BALON. At the House of Sarai + a s…
$6,200
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
In one of the wonderful corners of the Pukhovichi district, in the village of Korobovichi, a…
$21,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
House for sale on a large plot ❤️ Log house in a beautiful place, on a plot of 21 hectare, 4…
$15,900
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale ready for year-round living wooden house with all amenities. Puhović direction, Ag.…
$83,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
A great place to create your spacious country world! Location: ST "Zorka", only 47 km from t…
$4,500
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A great place to create your spacious country world or rest 2 families! Location: ST "Zorka"…
$7,500
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House with a plot of 12 acres in a quiet agricultural town of Ducora. We offer to your atten…
$16,500
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Super offer! Eco-friendly wooden house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the be…
$33,500
4 room house in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
55 km from the Moscow Ring Road. Built by the whole soul of the owner, a chic strong house …
$23,500
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Unique offer! For sale a house with a plot of 25 acres in the picturesque agricultural town …
$15,900
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
A plot of 12.83 hectares with the house is for sale. From Minsk 35 km. At 300 meters the riv…
$7,900
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale cottage with a large plot in ST "Gorki-2", Pukhovichi district, 46 km from the Mosc…
$12,900
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the ST "Zorka" of the Dukor rural council. 10 acres of land. The …
$4,500
Properties features in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
