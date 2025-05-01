Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Azerski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 1005/1 from 2024-07-11
$109,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Karaleva, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a house in the suburbs of Minsk, in a cottage building D. Korolevo. Minsk region., …
$34,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 193 m²
House for sale in the cottage microdistrict of the agro-town Lake. HOUSE/COTTGE. Built in 2…
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Uncompleted mothballed building in the village of Korolevo (26 km from MKAD), the area of co…
$37,500
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
House for sale (suitable for year-round living) in the village "Dubishche" 27 km from Moscow…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 61 m²
The house built in 2020 is located near a large clean lake, where a clean and well-kept beac…
$69,500
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Sale of a residential house in Basmanovka, Minsk region.Details on the phone. Contract numbe…
$79,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 179 m²
We present to your attention an exceptional offer - a house in the agro-town of Lake, locate…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
$23,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Karaleva, Belarus
Cottage
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 238 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in Korolevo (26 km from Moscow Ring Road) - watch a video tour …
$156,900
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a well-groomed beautiful plot 25 km from Minsk. The house…
$52,000
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A residential house with a garage and bath is for sale. The house is furnished and equipped …
$64,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
A unique place for a country life in   d. Zhmaki. Minskobl., Uzdenskyr-n, 22kotmkad. ----…
$23,900
Leave a request
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 193 m²
House for sale in the cottage microdistrict of the agro-town Lake. HOUSE/COTTGE. Built in 2…
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Cozy log house in a fabulous corner! ❤️ Dreaming of your own country house, where you can re…
$76,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exceptional sentence – The house in the agricultural town of…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Miraculous agro-town Lake, enveloped with its cozy embrace beautiful lake, 15 minutes from M…
$45,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Vozera, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
The house built in 2020 is located near a large clean lake, where a clean and well-kept beac…
$69,500
Leave a request
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a house in the suburbs of Minsk, in a cottage building D. Korolevo. Minsk region., …
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
We offer you a house for year-round living in a comfortable distance from Minsk. 24 km from …
$125,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go