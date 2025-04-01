Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
House of 68.9 sq.m.A flat plot of regular shape with an area of 18.71 acres.The walls of the…
$15,900
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
$14,000
3 room house in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, fully prepared for year-round living. House made of aerated concrete blocks…
$39,900
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a house with renovation (come and live!) in a quiet and picturesque village of Polu…
$24,500
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
$66,000
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$16,000
Cottage in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$75,000
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
It's time to buy a cottage for permanent residence in ST Radiator! ❤️Fully ready for living …
$40,500
Properties features in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

