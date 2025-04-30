Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
54
Zdanovicki selski Savet
28
Paparnanski selski Savet
18
Rakauski selski Savet
4
341 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. Hategino! Yeah. Khatezhino is 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$196,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 592 m²
Conquer the peaks of luxury with your new home! ❤️ Welcome to your new luxury estate - the p…
$299,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
An unfinished preserved building is sold in a picturesque place, D. Kasyn. The total area of…
$100,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 371 m²
Sale of a cottage in a picturesque corner a.g. Kolodishchi, Mikhailov Kut Street. Cottage in…
$197,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 193 m²
On sale Cottage in ecologically clean, popular r-ne Borisov Appearance and quality of materi…
$155,000
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage 2019 built in ag. Golotsk. 20 minutes on the road from MKAD and you are in …
$200,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a modern two-level cottage with a beautiful terrace in a picturesque place of the v…
$217,000
Cottage in Danilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Danilavichy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House for sale (80% readiness), in Danilovichi, Dzerzhinsky district, Slutsk direction, only…
$30,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 257 m²
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful place, breathe f…
$249,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House 19 km from Minsk, Logoi direction! ❤️ Two-storey residential building, which is additi…
$211,850
Cottage in Staryna, Belarus
Cottage
Staryna, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale stylish cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$379,000
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 269.6 m2! ❤️ Canned capital structure from the center of Soligors…
$50,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
The modern cottage is cozy and functional.Thought out to the smallest detail to create maxim…
$220,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Big brick house for sale in ag. Ratomke, 8 km from Minsk. Molodechno direction, Minsk distri…
$119,999
Cottage in Aziarco, Belarus
Cottage
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 170 m²
We present to your attention a modern and stylish house that embodies dreams of a comfortabl…
$243,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 259 m²
Cottage for sale with Eurorenovation in ag. Ratomka. Minsk district, 5.5 km from MKAD. A ho…
$250,000
Cottage in Cnianka, Belarus
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 404 m²
House for sale 0.5 km from Minsk near Moscow Ring Road, Tsnyanka village! About 12 acres of …
$170,000
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a good modern house half an hour drive from Minsk! The total area is 128.3 m2.The h…
$59,400
Cottage 7 rooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of the village of Gubichi…
$780,000
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 320 m²
Modern, stylish house in the nearest suburb of Minsk within walking distance from the Petrov…
$165,000
