Houses for sale in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Zarecca, Belarus
House
Zarecca, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Excellent solution for a comfortable country life! Spacious wooden house, lined with brick.…
$74,000
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a plot of 25 acres in private ownership with a house in the Central, Smolevichy dis…
$10,500
4 room house in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
45 km from the Moscow Ring Road, near the city of Smolevichi. A great option for a large fam…
$35,000
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Spacious country house in the village of Lipki ❤️Cozy house in the village of Lipki - your o…
$84,700
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Spacious cottage, located in the Minsk district, ST "Plisyanka", Moscow direction, 43 km fro…
$23,000
House in Zarecca, Belarus
House
Zarecca, Belarus
Area 114 m²
On the outskirts of a quiet, picturesque town is a unique one-storey house, which is waiting…
$59,000
House in Zarecca, Belarus
House
Zarecca, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Dacha in Smolevichy district, 37 km from MKAD, ST Repairman.The plot of 10 acres is privatiz…
$29,900
House in Plisa, Belarus
House
Plisa, Belarus
Area 146 m²
We sell an excellent plot of 11.43 acres with a house for demolition for the construction of…
$11,000
3 room house in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention to the cottage ST « Plisyanka », Moscow direction.   the su…
$19,000
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Cozy brick cottage with a plot near the city of Zhodino. ❤️Very warm cottage for those who a…
$4,990
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
We present to your attention the dacha ST "Plisyanka", Moscow direction. This house was buil…
$11,500
Properties features in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus

