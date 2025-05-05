Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vilejka, Belarus

13 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Vilejka, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Your family will be comfortable here!We offer you a modern residential building: Vileika, Mi…
$67,203
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 45 m²
It’s time to buy a house or build a new one! ❤️ A house with a spacious plot of 15 acres in …
$8,900
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Stylish two-level cottage in the center of Vileika! ❤️This house is the embodiment of comfor…
$92,900
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Excellent finished house for sale in Vileika! ❤️ For sale a warm and cozy house in a beautif…
$21,500
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious house for sale in the city of Vileika. A flat plot of 9 acres. Land status - PNV.SN…
$49,000
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 50 m²
House with a plot near the Vilei reservoir ❤️ A small log house located 2 kilometers from th…
$33,500
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 72 m²
One-storey apartment building in the center of Vileika! ❤️ Cozy house with all the central c…
$41,900
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Stylish modern house in a good area of Vileika ❤️ For sale a modern house in Vileika, an ide…
$84,900
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 78 m²
House for sale in the center of Vileika for year-round living. Construction of an extension …
$41,500
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 74 m²
It’s time to buy a house for summer or year-round living ❤️ A house with a spacious plot in …
$10,500
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Luxury cottage in picturesque Vileika - your perfect home by nature! ❤️ Are you looking for …
$119,900
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Buy a cozy house in Vileika! ❤️ The perfect choice for those looking for comfortable accommo…
$11,000
