Houses for sale in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

15 properties total found
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Contract number with agency 1052/1 from 2024-07-24
$45,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The house is built of GSK blocks, PVC windows, slate roof. On the first floor there is a kit…
$15,900
Cottage in Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale cottage in the agro-town of Chernikovshchyna, 25 km to the ring road.Two-level cott…
$75,000
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
Radical price reduction!The design feature (see floor plan) of the object is the presence of…
$64,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A house for sale in Suzorje! Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction, ST "Suzori…
$44,500
House in Voukavicy, Belarus
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Brick house with basement and pond 14 km from Moscow ❤️House to finish in picturesque Volkov…
$95,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale a cozy modern house in the village of Shpilki Fanipolsky S / S. Brest direction 14 …
$94,900
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$185,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 305 m²
For sale a four-level house 10 minutes from Minsk! There is a cottage in the village of Vits…
$130,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
$15,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
$239,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
The house 104 sq.m. wood is covered with brick, PVC windows, roof slate. On the ground floor…
$29,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
$15,400
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright house with a delightful view of the endless fields and for…
$75,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
$13,500
Properties features in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

