Houses for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

11 properties total found
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Elite cottage in a prestigious area on a plot with landscape design, terrace, among pictures…
$1,20M
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale is a residential house located a few minutes drive from the city of Minsk, Borovlya…
$158,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 451 m²
Modern, elite cottage in a prestigious area, in a beautiful, quiet place - in the immediate …
$227,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 234 m²
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany:   Level 2, built in 2016,   …
$430,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
Spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and ground floor.…
$460,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Comfortable life near Minsk ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Borovlyany! Address: D. Bo…
$149,900
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 621 m²
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
$1,30M
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 615 m²
For sale cottage in an elite, unique location in a forest, 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes f…
$640,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
