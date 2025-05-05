Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus

20 properties total found
House in Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
Area 76 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House with a large plot in the picturesque village of Dubrovo! …
$8,990
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale garden house in ST "Health-4GKB" (Olekhnovichsky S/S). The garden house is located …
$5,900
House in Alahnovicy, Belarus
House
Alahnovicy, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Country house by the forest and spring ❤️Summer coziness and space for ideas - a dacha 800 m…
$6,500
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale house, ag. Olekhnovichi, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 32 km from MKABBis a house …
$140,000
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale cottage, brick house (42.5 sq.m.) in ST "Health", Molodechny direction - 38 km from…
$11,000
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale an excellent cottage in Molodechnensky direction 32 km from MKAD! Railway station-P…
$19,600
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
The plot is 6.23 acres, 2 logs: under the house and barn. House of profiled timber 150mm 8*4…
$10,990
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage in a picturesque place Location: S/t "Metalist", Molodechny direction, 48 …
$31,000
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy cottage with a stove near the railway station ❤️Two-level cottage for connoisseurs of n…
$15,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in ST "Peleng", Molodechno district. Section 6.15 acres and adjace…
$17,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Cozy house with a large plot ❤️House for sale with an area of 50.7 square meters in the pict…
$14,500
House in Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in Dubrovo, 40 km…
$41,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
All the comforts ❤️ Cozy cottage with all amenities in the garden association "Metalist" - t…
$11,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Prytulak", Molodechny direction, 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road near …
$8,500
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale in the garden partnership of the Old Man. The place is known for its picturesque su…
$4,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
I will sell the cottage in a great place - the second plot from the forest, my access to the…
$34,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Garden house on a plot of 5.4 acres 50 km from Moscow ❤️ Looking for a place to relax in nat…
$7,400
House in Alahnovicy, Belarus
House
Alahnovicy, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the station "Michurinets" near the station Olekhnovichi (900 m). Th…
$11,500
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
Dacha in three levels (166.9 sq.m.) in a picturesque place in ST "Rodnik-12". Olekhnovici ra…
$54,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
REST + HEALTH.Heading for Cancer. From Stone Hill 43 km asphalt to the dacha.PART.The territ…
$22,700
