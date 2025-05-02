Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Samahvalavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus

9 properties total found
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
I will sell a house with a large plot (almost 14 acres) in the village of Sloboda (Samokhval…
$96,500
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
For sale is a plot of 15 acres with unfinished mothballed capital building in the village of…
$46,900
House in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
I will sell a house with a spacious plot of 18.12 hundred. in the center of Samokhvalovich, …
$151,000
House in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Excellent place for country life in Samohvalovichi. 12 km from Minsk. On a quiet cozy stree…
$86,000
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Cottage plot with a house 12 km from Minsk ❤️ For sale is an excellent, planned, flat plot w…
$49,900
House in Samahvalavicy, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicy, Belarus
Area 230 m²
House in the cottage massif agrotown Samokhvalovichi ❤️ Luxury house with landscaped plot, f…
$215,000
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Reliable house with panoramic views ❤️ The house in a picturesque place with panoramic views…
$47,000
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A new house with sauna and font is for sale. Slutsk direction 10 km from MKAD.A plot of 15.3…
$120,000
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
In the nearest suburb of Minsk, in a quiet village, located 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road a…
$196,000
