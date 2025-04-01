Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miasocki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Cozy cottage near the forest ❤️ For sale a cozy country house with a plot in the garden part…
$5,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
$8,100
Leave a request
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
It's time to buy a cottage on the shore of Vilia ❤️ Do you want to become the owner of a coz…
$16,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
$3,900
Leave a request
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Spacious cottage with terrace and comfort for the whole family! ❤️ For sale is a spacious tw…
$29,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Cozy country house ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the bustle of the city and enjo…
$8,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Buy a cottage surrounded by forest in ST Polytechnic ❤️ Cozy country house in a picturesque …
$14,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes