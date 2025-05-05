Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus

15 properties total found
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale a cozy cottage near the lake in the Brest direction!Garden cooperative "For harvest…
$20,000
Cottage in Starynki, Belarus
Cottage
Starynki, Belarus
Area 270 m²
For sale, new (with a clean finish)Urban house in two levels with an area of 250 square mete…
$167,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Dacha near the picturesque Polonevichsky lake ❤️ A unique object near Polonevichi Lake, surr…
$18,500
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 299 m²
I will sell a house with a bath in the village of Bakinovo, the main house with a total area…
$103,000
House in Baravoje, Belarus
House
Baravoje, Belarus
Area 47 m²
The plot is 22 acres with a house in a landscaped ag. Boron ❤️Forest, space, silence, and at…
$17,900
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale a beautiful and cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Aeroflot", located 45 km fr…
$19,900
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! A house where you will live comfortably! Built from high-qual…
$159,990
House in Starynki, Belarus
House
Starynki, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale in Old Town Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction, 41 km from Mkad One-storey…
$23,500
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
House with all communications for year-round living ❤️This house is the embodiment of comfor…
$39,900
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 273 m²
For sale a cool, new house for two owners, with land of 14 acres in private ownership + 8 ac…
$165,000
House in Starynki, Belarus
House
Starynki, Belarus
Area 106 m²
For sale is a house with two land plots with a total area of 25 acres in Starinki, Dzerzhins…
$29,900
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
New building with communications in Dzerzhinsky district, 44 km from MinskPlot 12 acres | Un…
$38,900
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
A spacious cottage with coziness and comfort is an ideal place for a family! ❤️ Spacious cot…
$24,900
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Borovsky S / s, ST "Turyakovo", Brest direction 36 km fr…
$19,000
Cottage in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
House and site • The house was built in 2024, ready for year-round living. • The plot area …
$95,000
