Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mihanavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale ready-to-live 2-room apartment in a blocked house: Mikhanovichsky S / S, pos. Dacha…
$52,000
Leave a request
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 38 m²
$44,000
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A house for sale in Minsk district. In walking distance the railway station Mikhanovichi, s…
$84,900
Leave a request
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
$84,900
Leave a request
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 420 m²
House for sale in ag. Mihanovichi is 13km from Moscow. The house is built of high-quality ma…
$95,900
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in ag. Mikhanovichi - 13 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Minsk district, Minsk …
$74,000
Leave a request
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 188 m²
An excellent plot, 15 acres in a lifetime inherited property, an excellent house was built o…
$57,000
Leave a request
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 180 m²
12 km from Minsk for sale a new house on a private property! Serafimovo, Field Street, 53 …
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Čurylavičy, Belarus
House
Čurylavičy, Belarus
Area 184 m²
House for sale in a.g. Churilovichi (12 km from Moscow Ring Road);plot of 13.92 acres in pri…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential house for sale (Minsk district, Minsk region, Mikhanovichsky s/s) 13 km from Mos…
$92,000
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Dream House in Mihanovic ❤️ Spacious house with a large plot of 12 km from Minsk - comfort a…
$169,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Serafimova, Belarus
6 room house
Serafimova, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
House with a site near Minsk: village Serafimovo, 13 km from the Moscow Ring Road. Why is it…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 125 m²
$62,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go