  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Konyaalti
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Compact project consisting of 6 villas. Each villa has its own garden, parking for 3 cars in…
€585,000
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of rooms 7 Number of bedrooms 6 Number of bathrooms 4 Area 400 sq.m Plot 8000…
€415,000
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villas with the possibility of obtaining citizenship in Turkey. Number of rooms 8 Numbe…
€745,000
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 620 m²
Number of rooms 8 Number of bedrooms 6 Number of bathrooms 6 Area 620 sq.m Plot 3…
€820,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garage, with Pool
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
The city of happiness is growing! The complex is designed for small families who dream of a…
€167,000
Mir