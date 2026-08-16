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Villas for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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11 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
$34,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Home for Sale with a Spacious Garden in Çağlarca Konyaaltı Çağlarca Neighborhood, part of An…
$314,633
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Planet 17 Villas
$800,000
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 6 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Presented for sale ready-made villas, completed at the end of 2023. Located in the area of M…
$792,903
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Villa 8 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
$48,25M
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Villa 6 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
$31,97M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 291 m²
Flowers Boutique Villas
$680,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Nature Villas
$1,48M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cosy Life Villas! into our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome the new d…
$2,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A unique combination of prestige, elegance and comfort, this magnificent villa is ready to o…
$2,26M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
At the entrance of Geyikbayırı Village, one of the favorite destinations of Antalya, a priva…
$2,94M
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