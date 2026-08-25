Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Yalova, Turkey

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex Villa with Detached Pool and lift in Yalova Kadıköy The triplex villa is located in …
$678 580
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Triplex Villa with Sea View in Akköy Yalova for Sale Due to its proximity to major …
$406 263
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Инфаструктура Вилл : 2 Виллы расположенные в Ялове/Термал. - Количество этажей: 3 - 435 к…
$514 802
Leave a request
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yalova, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go