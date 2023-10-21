Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yalova
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Yalova, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Инфаструктура Вилл : 2 Виллы расположенные в Ялове/Термал. - Количество этажей: 3 - 435 к…
€475,000

