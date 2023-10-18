Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Aydın, Turkey

Kusadasi
13
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
13
Didim
3
19 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€424,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
A complex of villas with 8 modern villas with sea views and the beautiful nature of Kushadas…
€255,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€140,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
The villas are located in the center of Kushadasa, just 150 meters from the sea, where histo…
€328,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€138,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
An excellent opportunity for investment and pre-purchase in the second phase of a summer tow…
€340,500
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€352,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
The project has 34 villas, 28 of them are 2 + 1 with an area of 85 m2 and 6 of them are 3 + …
€216,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 room…
€340,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with surveillance security system
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Didim Altinkum Çamlık 4 villas (2 twins) for sale Each villa 4+1 240m2 3 floors 5 room…
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Imagine that you wake up in a villa with sea views! You will get rid of fatigue and enjoy jo…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Separate villa in a luxury residential complex with an infrastructure of 5 * hotel! The comp…
€390,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Smart Home System It will be compatible with smart home system. All of our products in th…
€290,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at 800 m …
€292,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is offering nature and modernity together and located in Ladies Beach of Kusadasi. …
€197,000

Properties features in Aydın, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
