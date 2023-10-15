Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cesme
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Cesme, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,03M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Villa 3 room villa in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€602,903
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€411,984
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with basement
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€430,071
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with surveillance security system
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€442,129
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000

Properties features in Cesme, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir