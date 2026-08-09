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Villas for sale in Çeşme, Turkey

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14 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in the Mansion Area Close to Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$4,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,42M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached House in the Mansion Area Close to Alaçatı and Ilıca Beach in Çeşme İzmir The house…
$4,68M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Close to the Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the Mamurbaba area,…
$5,71M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Pool Close to the Beach and Sea in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in …
$1,52M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/3
Home with Private Garden and Pool Close to the Beach and Alaçatı in İzmir The home is locate…
$4,57M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 455 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in a Prime Location near the Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$5,42M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with a Pool and Garden near the Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in …
$4,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,41M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Pool Near the Beach and Sea in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in Çeşm…
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Within Walking Distance of Beach and Daily Amenities in Çeşme Dalyan Çeşme, l…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached House in an Elegant Area Close to the Sea and Ilıca Beach in İzmir The house in İzm…
$4,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитнес клуб.
$1,83M
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