Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Guezelbahce
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Guezelbahce, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guezelbahce, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guezelbahce, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool and Garden Close to Daily Amenities in Izmir Güzelbahçe The…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes