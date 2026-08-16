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Villas for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Çorum
4
Trabzon
5
İyidere
8
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21 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Villav
$925,818
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
In Göcek, luxury is not ostentatious.Location is valued here. Air. View. This villa is locat…
$796,341
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Specially Designed Houses with Natural Gas Systems in Yalıncak Trabzon Duplex detached house…
$733,372
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Faralya — it's not about the resort.It's about the heights. About silence. About space. The …
$515,616
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Presented for sale is a villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Feth…
$332,286
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Trabzon Ortahisar, Surrounded by Nature and Within Walking Distance of th…
$950,839
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Chic and Spacious Villas in a Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon The villas are situated in the Çu…
$345,865
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Modern 4+1 villa with pool in Yanıklar, Fethiye - suitable for Turkish citizenship A new two…
$532,650
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arsin, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arsin, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villas with Spacious Landscape Areas in Trabzon Arsin The Cudibey region in Arsin,…
$451,128
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Villa 7 rooms in Atakum, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
$27,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Villas in the Payallar area with t…
$1,72M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
New premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combination…
$503,471
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
A wonderful villa with stunning mountain views, located in Fethiye, is available for sale. T…
$641,656
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas 200 meters fr…
$756,395
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
What you get: spacious villa 3+1 with an area of 180 m2, fully furnished house, private pool…
$490,275
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$705,610
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Surrounded by pine trees and palm trees, on a hill with panoramic views of the sea and mount…
$1,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: Luxury villas in the mountains of Oba distric…
$649,217
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: You become the owner of an exclusive premium-class villa in a…
$971,915
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas 500 meters fr…
$816,928
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: Luxury villa in the area of Konakla. On construction: Construction of the res…
$322,701
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Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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