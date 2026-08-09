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Villas for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Muğla
265
Fethiye
44
Izmir
33
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330 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 407 m²
Detached Villas in Bodrum with Private Pools and Gardens Overlooking Yalıkavak Marina Luxury…
$2,28M
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Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$673,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$993,096
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Blue Cove Villas
$3,48M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
SEYDİKEMER KAYADİBİ'NDE ÖZEL HAVUZLU LÜKS YAŞAM VE YÜKSEK YATIRIM FIRSATI Muğla'nın hızla d…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in the Mansion Area Close to Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$4,34M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Home with Luxurious Facilities in Bodrum Yalıkavak The home for sale is situated in…
$8,42M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on t…
$704,004
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Garden in a Gated Community in Fethiye Kızılbel Fethi…
$512,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Near All Amenities in Çalış Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’…
$732,344
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas Close to the Sea in İzmir Çeşme Çeşme, located in the west of İzmir, is a pop…
$1,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$802,338
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Aztek Villas
$950,831
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa in a Central Location in Fethiye Muğla The villa is located in the …
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
Functional Design Detached Villas in the Middle of the Natur in Bodrum The villas are situa…
$1,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Single-Storey Villa with Pool and Garden in the Hotel Zone of Fethiye The villa is…
$1,56M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Beautiful Views in Yahşi Bodrum The detached villas a…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Stone Villas with Private Swimming Pool and Large Gardens in Gümüşlük The stone vil…
$1,10M
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Villa in Kurucaova, Turkey
Villa
Kurucaova, Turkey
Area 12 m²
$5,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Fethiye Centre within Walking Distance to Çalış Beach Fethiye, with its b…
$985,855
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
SOLE AUTHORIZED BY YILTAŞ HOMES REAL ESTATE Located in Hisarönü, one of Fethiye's most va…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Custom-designed Homes with Pools and Gardens in Urla, Izmir Urla, located in one of Izmir's …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kekliktepe, Urla, İzmir Urla, one of the m…
$2,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
New Contemporary Villas in Kuşadası with Terraces and Pools Located in Aydın, Kuşadası is a …
$896,870
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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