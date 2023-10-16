UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Aegean Region
Villas
Villas for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa
Clear all
286 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
6
3
146 m²
2
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool Access in Bodrum Bitez Discover this furnished villa to bu…
€598,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
6
4
306 m²
Houses with Nature and Sea Views in Bodrum Gumusluk The houses, located in the charming Gumu…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
2
Stone-Covered Villas with Spacious Design and Private Pools in Bodrum Kadikalesi The villas …
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
3
133 m²
€920,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
3
106 m²
€606,925
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
4
152 m²
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
165 m²
1
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
3
2
146 m²
1
€369,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
247 m²
1
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€551,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
2
2
€1,03M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
4
3
177 m²
2
Nature-View Villas in Bodrum's Tranquil Torba These exquisite villas are part of a boutique …
€940,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Madnasa Turkbuku is a luxury villa mansions compound located in Bodrum's beautiful bays, off…
€2,83M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
280 m²
1
В комплексе есть как виллы, так и квартиры. На территории: Открытый бассейн; Кафе; Фитне…
€1,72M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea.The complex where thi…
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
156 m²
A new villa project in Bodrum with its own coastline. Each villa has its own garden and sea …
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bodrum, Turkey
4
151 m²
Separate villa with a private pool in a residential complex by the sea. The complex where th…
€640,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
These new modern villas are located in the most popular resort area of Fethiye, Chalysh. The…
€617,825
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
4
250 m²
These three-bedroom villas, located in Koj Chalysh, Fethiye, were built to the highest stand…
€661,142
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
220 m²
Our villas with an individual layout and a usable area of 5 + 1 220 m ²; 100 meters to the w…
€1,43M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
6
240 m²
The area where you will live in harmony with nature. You will find all your expectations whi…
€1,37M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
180 m²
The house is located in a complex consisting of 11 identical villas, in the village of Ovaji…
€336,270
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
Modern new villas for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach. Total area 2…
€667,981
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
4
180 m²
Due to the fact that Chalysh beach is within walking distance, and many supermarkets and res…
€547,152
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Fethiye, Turkey
5
250 m²
New modern villas for sale in Fethiye, within walking distance to the famous beach and Chaly…
€746,634
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
155 m²
Choose your villa in the project to enjoy a luxurious and modern life in the heart of nature…
€290,000
1
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
170 m²
A complex of villas with 8 modern villas with sea views and the beautiful nature of Kushadas…
€255,000
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
4
180 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€400,000
Recommend
