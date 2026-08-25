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Villas for sale in Kepez, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
$220 054
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$19,87M
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
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