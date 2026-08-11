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Villas for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

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23 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Pools and Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşa…
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Villas with Pools Next to Golf Courses in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası is a popular coas…
$1,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Sea Views Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The villas for sale…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Close to the Ancient…
$589,433
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Villa 4 rooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$7,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$453,054
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/3
New-Built Villas with Large Gardens Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası The villas are loca…
$1,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas with Pools and Gardens in Davutlar, Kuşadası These elegant villas are located…
$368,684
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Sea-View Villas with Pools and Terraces in Kuşadası Kuşadası is an important histor…
$883,266
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Semi-Detached Villas Intertwined with Nature in Kuşadası Kuşadası, located close to…
$453,054
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in a Natural Setting in Aydın Kuşadası This elegant detache…
$1,75M
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Villa 4 rooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
$11,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with Pools and Terraces Surrounded by Nature in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşa…
$465,907
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Brand-New Furnished Villas with Pools in Güzelçamlı, Kuşadası Kuşadası, one of the Aegean’s …
$466,434
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Villas with Pool Close to the Beach and Amenities in Davutlar, Kuşadası These stylis…
$358,283
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish villas are locate…
$929,175
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
New Contemporary Villas in Kuşadası with Terraces and Pools Located in Aydın, Kuşadası is a …
$896,870
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Floor 1/1
Detached Single-Storey Home Close to the Beach in Kuşadası Located close to the ancient city…
$1,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas Surrounded by Nature and Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kuşadası, close to the a…
$640,622
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas Suitable for Living in 4 Seasons in Kuşadası Aydın The villas for sale are l…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at 800 m …
$570,389
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