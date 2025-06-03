Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

66 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
OUR VILLA WITH 200 M2 GARDEN USAGE AREA HAS SOUTH-EAST AND WEST FACADES AND IS 3+1 175 M2. T…
$574,041
Villa 7 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 24 exclusive villas located in the picturesque area of Ermenek, Antalya. Each villa…
$858,228
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This luxury complex in Antalya Muratpaşa is being built on a plot of 8.656m2 with a total of…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Special Design Villas with Private Heated Pool and Garden in Alanya Villas for sale are loca…
$1,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Panoramic-View Detached Villa for Sale in Alanya Tepe The villa is located in the Tepe Neigh…
$1,92M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
We are pleased to present you a new investment project of villas located in Muratpasha distr…
$635,088
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
We present to your attention a ready-made residential complex of apartments and villas in th…
$572,152
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Detached Villas for Sale with Sea Views and Smart Home System in Complex in Alanya Located e…
$1,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
We present to your attention a new investment project of villas located in the Tomalar micro…
$806,734
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
Welcome to your new home where luxury meets modern technology! This unique villa offers a un…
$660,721
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Alanya, Tepe Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Alanya is one of the most prominen…
$1,65M
Villa 9 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 9 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 9
INTERJEERBalconAnkastre 3D glazing Set Open kitchen Whirlpool TerraceGas Heating of the OBJE…
$705,436
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Stylish Detached Villas for Sale with City and Sea Views in Alanya Tepe These stylishly desi…
$1,30M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Detached Villas in Alanya Tepe with Panoramic City Views and Private Pools Alanya is one of …
$3,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Sea and City View Detached House with Private Swimming Pool in Alanya Kargicak Kargicak, one…
$525,405
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
A unique investment project presents you with the opportunity to become the owner of a luxur…
$549,266
Villa 8 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Area 350 m²
We present you a project of modern villas located in an elite area of Antalya. This project …
$938,329
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$3,01M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Sea and Nature-View Villas with Smart Home Systems in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is one of the…
$1,24M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 550 m²
For sale luxury villa with a unique design and premium conditions!Are you looking for a drea…
$1,01M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Panoramic Views Houses with Pool in Alanya Antalya The stylish houses are situated in Bekta…
$1,81M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Advantages:Materials and equipment:Hafele's lacquered kitchen cabinet.Built-in Siemens kit.B…
$978,036
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Antalya, Kaş Location -Kalkan district -Stunning sea view - 9 villas -4 villas f…
$976,299
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
We present to your attention a unique complex of villas in the microdistrict of Mola Yusuf, …
$1,37M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Get ready to discover the ultra-luxurious 7-room villas in Ermenek Neighborhood, one of the …
$1,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
We present you a new investment project for citizenship in Doshemealty.Doshemalt is an area …
$489,190
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
In Fener Konakları, named after the popular neighborhood of Antalya, this unique 4+2 triplex…
$4,54M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
Presented for sale the project of construction of the villa at the final stage. Villas are l…
$457,721
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish-Design Villa Close to the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Located in Alanya, Konaklı attracts…
$426,477
