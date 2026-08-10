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Villas for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
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23 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent Nature View Villas for Sale in Mersin Silifke Mersin continues to attract both l…
$602,332
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium 5+1 class villasMezitli, MersinThe villa is located on a fenced territoryTo the sea …
$571,672
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 6+2Yenishehir, MersinSea view, mountains, cityThe villa is rented, you can come…
$800,341
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4+1 villasAyash, Mersin.Sea viewThe complex consists of 9 villasCompletion of constru…
$400,171
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Villa 8 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
$25,58M
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Villa 6 rooms in Cevlik, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Cevlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
$41,56M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
New Detached Villas in a Prestigious Location in Mezitli, Mersin Boasting one of the longest…
$1,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 5+1 with panoramic viewsMersin, AyashDesign renovation of the villaVilla complex at th…
$445,904
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 on the first coastlineMersin, TashujuLand area 430 m2Villa area of 250 m2There is …
$857,508
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinVillas 3+1The villa has a private swimming pool and fenced area…
$480,205
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Villa 4 rooms in Findikpinari, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Findikpinari, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
$13,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium 4+1 class villasMezitli, MersinThe complex consists of 10 villasPanoramic sea viewTo…
$665,427
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Garden Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Project in Yenişehir, Mersin The villas for …
$802,338
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
New Villas for Sale in Mersin Davultepe Mezitli, one of the most popular districts of Mersin…
$702,913
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Villa 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
$224,892
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for two owners / townhouse 3+1Mersin, YenishehirLand area 1500 m2Villa area of 250 m2F…
$234,386
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Villa 5 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
$17,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinVillas 4+1Complex surrendered, searched receivedThe villa has a…
$834,642
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Villa 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
$219,066
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла с мебелью, Томюк, Мерсин. Подходит для получения ВНЖ. 1 этаж - кухня-салон, терр…
$155,055
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
КАРГЫДЖАК ВИЛЛА № 6 НА ОЛИВКОВОМ ХОЛМЕ. 3 КОМНАТЫ, 1 ХОЛЛ, 2 ВАННЫЕ КОМНАТЫ, 2 БАЛКОНА бо…
$400,405
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
The concept of villa 2+1 for sale in Susanoglu from Remax Loca Silifke-Atayurt Features …
$175,435
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Вилла 2+1 c 3 санузлами , Эрдемли, Мерсин. Расстояние до моря: 13000 м (20 мин на машине)…
$171,096
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

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