Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Mersin
Villas
Villas for sale in Mersin, Turkey
Villa
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
3
2
160 m²
3
€156,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
2
1
75 m²
16
New elite complex in Tomyuk We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own co…
€97,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with garden, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
5
3
171 m²
2
€365,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
7
6
536 m²
4
€1,23M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Erdemli, Turkey
7
4
386 m²
3
€698,500
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mersin, Turkey
4
2
110 m²
2
Villa with Car Park in Complex with Rich Amenities in Mersin Erdemli The villa is located in…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Sogucak, Turkey
4
2
290 m²
3
Villa in Mersin Toroslar Municipality with Nature View Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranea…
€274,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with BBQ area
Erdemli, Turkey
4
2
300 m²
2
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
КАРГЫДЖАК ВИЛЛА № 6 НА ОЛИВКОВОМ ХОЛМЕ. 3 КОМНАТЫ, 1 ХОЛЛ, 2 ВАННЫЕ КОМНАТЫ, 2 БАЛКОНА бо…
€365,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
5
4
200 m²
2
We present to your attention a two-story villa 4 + 1 overlooking the mountains in Toroslar. …
€190,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Mersin, Turkey
3
3
150 m²
1
Вилла 2+1 c 3 санузлами , Эрдемли, Мерсин. Расстояние до моря: 13000 м (20 мин на машине)…
€160,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
2
Вилла с мебелью, Томюк, Мерсин. Подходит для получения ВНЖ. 1 этаж - кухня-салон, терр…
€145,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with children playground, with gazebo
Erdemli, Turkey
6
3
250 m²
3
Dreaming of your own home in Mersin? We present to your attention a three-story villa in the…
€442,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3
100 m²
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
€158,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with gazebo, with BBQ area
Erdemli, Turkey
6
3
250 m²
3
Dreaming of your own home by the sea? We present to your attention a three-story villa in th…
€288,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with gazebo, with BBQ area
Erdemli, Turkey
6
3
235 m²
3
Choose a detached house on the Mediterranean coast? Then pay attention to this offer. We pre…
€445,500
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Kocavilayet, Turkey
7
536 m²
2/2
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…
€1,30M
Recommend
