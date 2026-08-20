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Villas for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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16 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 635 m²
Spectrum Villas
$675 844
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Golden Season
$645 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment-Friendly Villas for Sale Within a Project in Başakşehir, Istanbul The villa proje…
$1,16M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 461 m²
Golden Season
$1,60M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Loire Mansion
$658 000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Majestic Crest Villas
$649 959
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Vanesa BecaKhior
$663 057
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Loire Mansion
$748 000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Turnkey 5-Bedroom Detached Villas in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is the rising and well-d…
$1,46M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Loire Mansion
$902 000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Golden Season
$500 000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Loire Mansion
$935 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 57 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: * High-value luxury in Bahcesehir's growing market…
$820 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
The project is located in the Basaksehir area, on an area of ​​48,000 m2, is a modern reside…
$496 000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
$542 000
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex consists of 7 independent villas. Four-storey villa with eight bedrooms (8 + …
$1,40M
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