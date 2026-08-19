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Villas for sale in Urla, Turkey

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10 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Pool and Garden in a Complex in İzmir Urla Urla stands out as one of the…
$1,90M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 477 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kekliktepe, Urla, İzmir Urla, one of the m…
$4,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Custom-designed Homes with Pools and Gardens in Urla, Izmir Urla, located in one of Izmir's …
$1,15M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand New Sea View Villa Near the Sea and Beach in İzmir Urla The sea-view villa is located …
$999,567
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 687 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Villas with Pools and Gardens in İzmir Urla Kekliktepe Located in one of the quiet …
$3,49M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kekliktepe, Urla, İzmir Urla, one of the m…
$3,00M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 687 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious Villa with Private Pool and Garden in Urla İzmir Urla, one of İzmir’s most peaceful…
$4,89M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Kekliktepe, Urla, İzmir Urla, one of the m…
$2,60M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
Renovated Villa with Terrace and Balcony Near the Beach in İzmir Urla The villa is located i…
$635,877
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
$2,44M
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